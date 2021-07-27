Hamster & Hammer

Chinese Cuisine set 01

Chinese Cuisine set 01 hand drawn
This collection includes 11 hand drawn illustrations of China dishes in retro, vintage style. Perfect for poster, menu, packaging, label and signs. List of the dishes: CHOP SUEY, DONGPO PORK/DONG PO ROU PORK, EGG FOO YOUNG, GYOZA/JIAOZI, JIAN DUI, MOONCAKE, SESAME BALL, SESAME CHICKEN, SPRING ROLL, WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD, WONTON SOUP

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
