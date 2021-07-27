Sign up & login

Raphael Fynecontry

Raphael Fynecontry
Raphael Fynecontry
ui register onboarding splash screen login sign up figma
A few screens off my current project
designed in Figma 😉

I am available for contract or full time jobs, reach out to me : raphaeljaxin2004@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Raphael Fynecontry
Raphael Fynecontry

