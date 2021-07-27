Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BR - Logo Design

BR - Logo Design logo branding
This design is for one of my recent clients. The client requested a logo that is made of the first letters of his name, minimal, simple and modern. A lettermark. This is the design he finalized. He runs a consultancy firm.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
