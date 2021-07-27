🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Landing Page Design | Restaurant Website Ui
Hello!
Keto.Go is a Restaurant that provides keto food, both home delivery, and dine-in.
So, here I've made this web Ui design focusing on the Green, as they are serving keto foods. Also, kept a minimalist clean, and organic look to express a healthy vibe.
Overall the look will provide the user a soothing experience during their visit to the website. Hopefully they can easily understand the vision of this restaurant.
Please share your opinion!
Constructive criticism will be highly appreciated.
Thanks a lot.
