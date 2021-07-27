Jakob Treml

Mail Client - Contacts

Jakob Treml
Jakob Treml
  • Save
Mail Client - Contacts design jakob treml simple ux ui app clean dashboard contacts figma interface light outlook
Download color palette

Part three of my personal Outlook / mail client project. A new contact page. I tried to implement some new ideas. My main goal was reduction and a clear overview.

Jakob Treml
Jakob Treml
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jakob Treml

View profile
    • Like