O-Class Concept App Design

No need to install different applications for creating groups, managing assignment & conducting meeting.
O-Class contains has all these features at one place.

Features of O-Class :
Create groups & stay connected.
Easily Manage assignments.
Track your performance.
Conduct and attend meetings.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
