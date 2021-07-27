🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Bestprint is an online service platform.. their main activity is printing services! including (High-quality papers and textures, business cards, folders, badges...)
The challenge was to create an innovative mark that looks friendly and gives the impression of professionalism.
