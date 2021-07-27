Petri Jääskeläinen

Colorful houses and windmill (3D Diorama).

Petri Jääskeläinen
Petri Jääskeläinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Colorful houses and windmill (3D Diorama). minimal sketch icons branding indie digitalart cgart 3dart fantasy puppeteer stop motion doll render motion graphics windmill design diorama 3d illustration illustration 3d
Colorful houses and windmill (3D Diorama). minimal sketch icons branding indie digitalart cgart 3dart fantasy puppeteer stop motion doll render motion graphics windmill design diorama 3d illustration illustration 3d
Colorful houses and windmill (3D Diorama). minimal sketch icons branding indie digitalart cgart 3dart fantasy puppeteer stop motion doll render motion graphics windmill design diorama 3d illustration illustration 3d
Download color palette
  1. 3s_insta_1.png
  2. 3s_insta_2.png
  3. 3s_insta_4.png

Colorful houses and windmill. What kind of person would live there 🤔 ? - It's been a long time since I last modeled something in 3D. Have to go back to my engineer study days. It was as fun as I remember and I definitely have to do more these in the future 🥰.

Petri Jääskeläinen
Petri Jääskeläinen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Petri Jääskeläinen

View profile
    • Like