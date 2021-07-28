Pizza.io Animated [Hexagon Agency x Coingaming]

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Vivid, festive, and a little brutal pizza.io is the unofficial website of Bitcoin Pizza Day. We've launched it in tandem with Coingaming to celebrate that historical for a crypto-industry event.
This year we've collected 114 stories and shared Bitcoin pizza among random-choose authors. Maybe, next year you'll get a piece of it too.
Read this story in detail on Hex’s blog.
