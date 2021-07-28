Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hexagon Agency

Pizza.io Animated [Hexagon Agency x Coingaming]

Hexagon Agency
Hexagon Agency
Hello again, Dribbblers 🖖

Vivid, festive, and a little brutal pizza.io is the unofficial website of Bitcoin Pizza Day. We've launched it in tandem with Coingaming to celebrate that historical for a crypto-industry event.

This year we've collected 114 stories and shared Bitcoin pizza among random-choose authors. Maybe, next year you'll get a piece of it too.

Read this story in detail on Hex's blog.

Rebound of
Pizza.io Desktop
By Hexagon Agency
Hexagon Agency
Hexagon Agency
