Pizza.io Animated [Hexagon Agency x Coingaming]

Hello again, Dribbblers 🖖

Vivid, festive, and a little brutal pizza.io is the unofficial website of Bitcoin Pizza Day. We've launched it in tandem with Coingaming to celebrate that historical for a crypto-industry event.

This year we've collected 114 stories and shared Bitcoin pizza among random-choose authors. Maybe, next year you'll get a piece of it too.

Read this story in detail on Hex’s blog.

🍕

Hex's other works | Hex's blog | Hex's website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram