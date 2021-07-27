Gavril D'Souza

Weather App

Gavril D'Souza
Gavril D'Souza
  • Save
Weather App application weather figma ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
just randomly doodled a weather app on figma.
https://www.figma.com/file/sjlnypMtmL1PFJxZlI3pOR/weather-app
Enjoy!
Ps: open to work

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Gavril D'Souza
Gavril D'Souza

More by Gavril D'Souza

View profile
    • Like