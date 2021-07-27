Restaurant Website Wireframe. Add to cart

Oleksandra Z

Oleksandra Z
Oleksandra Z
Restaurant Website Wireframe
Hi, everyone!
This is a website wireframe for the burger place offering jazz chamber concerts.

Users can make online orders and book tickets for the jazz concerts.

The task was to create a cart view that gives users a possibility to keep browsing the menu.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
