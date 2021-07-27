Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aliia Fedoseeva

Track tasks and team productivity

Aliia Fedoseeva
Aliia Fedoseeva
  • Save
Track tasks and team productivity dribbble tracker ui uxui ux dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard web uidesign design
Download color palette

A dashboard that contains metrics and helps you track team productivity. Convenient calendar and analytics for the annual period, with easily accessible adding of a new task.
-----------------
If you like this job, press L ❤️.
You can also leave a comment.

Have a nice day!
-----------------
I am available for new projects, write: fedoseeva.aliia@gmail.com

Aliia Fedoseeva
Aliia Fedoseeva

More by Aliia Fedoseeva

View profile
    • Like