Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
mastra95

CLEAN SEA LIFE

mastra95
mastra95
  • Save
CLEAN SEA LIFE colors clean nature garbage swim respect sea design art illustration mastra
Download color palette

We like the beautiful and above all clean sea, on the other hand it is very annoying to find waste abandoned in the water or on the beach. Taking care of the sea is very important, not only to spend a nice holiday but for the general well-being of our ecosystem. Let's never forget it and especially if we find abandoned plastic, it is not enough to complain and think that we are not responsible for it, the responsibility also lies with those who look and do nothing.
Respect the sea. Respect nature!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
mastra95
mastra95

More by mastra95

View profile
    • Like