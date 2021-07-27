CLEAN SEA LIFE

We like the beautiful and above all clean sea, on the other hand it is very annoying to find waste abandoned in the water or on the beach. Taking care of the sea is very important, not only to spend a nice holiday but for the general well-being of our ecosystem. Let's never forget it and especially if we find abandoned plastic, it is not enough to complain and think that we are not responsible for it, the responsibility also lies with those who look and do nothing.

Respect the sea. Respect nature!