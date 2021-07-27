Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Payments control mobile app design

Payments control mobile app design invest credit card card payments payment motion graphics graphic design animation upwork app mobile branding logo sketch illustration web ui ux design dribbble
Hello Everyone👋
The concept of a mobile application for monitoring income and expenses.
If you have any questions, go to my Facebook, we will discuss)
Also on the page you can find useful articles and links both on design and illustrations. I would be glad to see you and your comments.
Have a productive week 😉
https://www.facebook.com/timoncheva
Design - Sketch App
2D Illustration - @stories
💌 I am open to new projects! miazina.elle@gmail.com
