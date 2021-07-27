Payments control mobile app design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Everyone👋
The concept of a mobile application for monitoring income and expenses.
If you have any questions, go to my Facebook, we will discuss)
Also on the page you can find useful articles and links both on design and illustrations. I would be glad to see you and your comments.
Have a productive week 😉
https://www.facebook.com/timoncheva
************
Design - Sketch App
2D Illustration - @stories
************
💌 I am open to new projects! miazina.elle@gmail.com
************