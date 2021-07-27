Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie Reingruber

Searching Digital Library

Natalie Reingruber
Natalie Reingruber
  • Save
Searching Digital Library gif video explainer library searching reacting script aftereffects vector design 2d
Download color palette

Small Part of a Video for Bangtan Scholars to explain their platform.
In this part their Resources Section was explained.

You can find the whole Video here!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Natalie Reingruber
Natalie Reingruber

More by Natalie Reingruber

View profile
    • Like