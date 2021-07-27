Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DESTINY OF THE SAILOR

DESTINY OF THE SAILOR success lucky motivation blue ocean ship sea summer deisigner artist art design illustration mastra graphic design horizon sailor
The white sails stretched in the breeze of the libeccio announce that it is time to leave towards that horizon that the sailor scrutinizes and where he knows that there are other lands, other friends he would like to meet.
Destiny of the sailor: always dissatisfied, because on the other shore, further and further away, he will find what he is looking for.

