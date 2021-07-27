Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Restaurant Website Wireframe. Order page

design hero usability wireframe ux userflow prototype
Hi, everyone!
This is a website wireframe for the burger place offering jazz chamber concerts.

Users can make online orders and book tickets for the jazz concerts.

The task was to create a compact order page.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
