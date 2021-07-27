Mohammad Taghizadeh

Map Local Details Illustration

Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Map Local Details Illustration gis gps search local vector art blue graphic design location location based service map detail tehran city branding minimal vector illustraor illustration design
Hey what's up guys?
Today I would like to share some illustrations I designed for NAMA (location based services) website...this one represent local features and details of their maps

Hope you like it 🧡
Art Director & UI/UX Designer
