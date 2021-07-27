Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rhinoda Team

Podcasts App

Rhinoda Team
Rhinoda Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Podcasts App uxui top popular interface app mobile design player green recycling plants eco learning podcast
Download color palette

Hi, dribbblers

Do you want to learn what is going in the world using a simple application ?

Today we want to show you a podcast application which can become your friend in broadening your mind.

This online platform is among user friendly ones which allows to listen to podcasts while driving, working out, or just doing chores around the house.

We are pleased to read your comments 😍

Do not forget to add ❤️ and follow me and our team.

Contact us at our site https://rhinoda.com/
Behance https://www.behance.net/rhinoda
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rhinoda.tech/

Rhinoda Team
Rhinoda Team
Welcome to our Dribbble portfolio 🏀
Hire Me

More by Rhinoda Team

View profile
    • Like