raygerry

Dynamic icons for

Dynamic icons for music player
I recently learned some methods of dynamic icons. I used Adobe XD to complete the production of icons and applied them to a music player. Hope you like it, and I am very happy to get your suggestions for improvement.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
