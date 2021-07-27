Green Tôm - Asian Fusion Restaurant Logo

Green Tôm is an Asian Fusion restaurant/café that sells exclusively pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan food. The name was inspired by the phrase "Green Thumb", which references both its menu and its commitment to the environment. Its mission is to make both people and the planet healthy and happy through sustainable, delicious and nutritious food.

