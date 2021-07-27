Natalie Reingruber

Discord Chat - Discussion

Discord Chat - Discussion
Small Part of a Video for Bangtan Scholars to explain their platform.
In this part their Discord Section was explained and why people should apply to join.
You can find the whole Video here!

