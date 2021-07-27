A set of Instagram stories

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here I'm showing a few screens developed for kunasmag.lt social media and digital ads. Reflecting part of a bookstore most common use cases: Big coffee table books covers, showing what's inside with attention to details.
I am available for new projects!
📪 Email: robertas@kunasmag.lt
😀 Instagram: @89lr
💼 Full case studies on Behance: Behance