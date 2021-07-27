Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amrita Arya

Some different card styles (Sundae Design System) WiP

sundae design system ui pattern card ui card cards product design ux ui
Having a lot of fun with my supercharged Figma. Plugins are really cool. This was done by a plugin called Isometric. Working on a design system called Sundae which aims to be highly flexible and somewhat composable with Variants and Auto Layout and other Figma goodness.

These are some of the card styles possible. Tell me what you think.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Hi! I design digital products.
