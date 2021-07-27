🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Concept logo for legendary Tetris Game that become competition on the world. Not the best logo, but i love how it look
Maybe i will make another concept for this game
.
Just another random idea in midnight 🌃
.
What do you guys think??
Let me know in the comment below
.
For more illustration and logo check
