Sliven Red

TikVPN – 安全與速度兼具的 VPN 服務，限時高達 120 天 VIP 免費序號，提供 70+ 國家與 2000+ 伺服

Sliven Red
Sliven Red
  • Save
TikVPN – 安全與速度兼具的 VPN 服務，限時高達 120 天 VIP 免費序號，提供 70+ 國家與 2000+ 伺服 tikvpn vpn 軟體 vpn 服務 vpn 工具 vpn 科技月球 techmoon
Download color palette

TikVPN 是一款剛成立不久的 VPN 服務，目前提供了超過 70 個國家位址與高達 2000+ 個的伺服器可供選擇，對於目前疫情仍然肆虐的環境下，許多人 WFH 難免會需要使用到 VPN 服務來保護自己的上網安全性，避免有一些敏感的資料會被輕易的攔截與串改。同時，許多企業本身也都會透過虛擬私人網路來提供員工從外部、家中連線至公司的伺服器，因此有資安風險意識的使用者，都非常建議透過 VPN 工具來加強自己的上網安全性。
過去我推薦過許多也非常好用的 VPN 服務，像是：ExpressVPNSurfshark VPNPureVPNIvacy VPNMozilla VPN…等等，都是非常好用的 VPN 服務，可以讓你享受到及高安全性的同時，擁有相當優異的連線品質與速度。
今天介紹的「TikVPN」目前仍在推廣期，因此在他的官方 Twitter 上不定期的會釋出各種不同的優惠序號，可以讓你免費使用 90、100、120 天…等等不同期限的 VIP 折扣碼，讓你可以在購買之前，享受到免費的超長天數 VIP 使用資格。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/tikvpn/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Sliven Red
Sliven Red

More by Sliven Red

View profile
    • Like