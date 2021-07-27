TikVPN – 安全與速度兼具的 VPN 服務，限時高達 120 天 VIP 免費序號，提供 70+ 國家與 2000+ 伺服

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
TikVPN 是一款剛成立不久的 VPN 服務，目前提供了超過 70 個國家位址與高達 2000+ 個的伺服器可供選擇，對於目前疫情仍然肆虐的環境下，許多人 WFH 難免會需要使用到 VPN 服務來保護自己的上網安全性，避免有一些敏感的資料會被輕易的攔截與串改。同時，許多企業本身也都會透過虛擬私人網路來提供員工從外部、家中連線至公司的伺服器，因此有資安風險意識的使用者，都非常建議透過 VPN 工具來加強自己的上網安全性。
過去我推薦過許多也非常好用的 VPN 服務，像是：ExpressVPN、Surfshark VPN、PureVPN、Ivacy VPN、Mozilla VPN…等等，都是非常好用的 VPN 服務，可以讓你享受到及高安全性的同時，擁有相當優異的連線品質與速度。
今天介紹的「TikVPN」目前仍在推廣期，因此在他的官方 Twitter 上不定期的會釋出各種不同的優惠序號，可以讓你免費使用 90、100、120 天…等等不同期限的 VIP 折扣碼，讓你可以在購買之前，享受到免費的超長天數 VIP 使用資格。
