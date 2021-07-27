Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Olarinde

Rosita Cuisine Onboarding Screen

John Olarinde
John Olarinde
  • Save
Rosita Cuisine Onboarding Screen branding ui onboarding screen landing page design app ux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Here is a qucik onboarding screen for a restaurant. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs

Press the L if you like my Design.

Have a Project? email: joolarinde@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
John Olarinde
John Olarinde

More by John Olarinde

View profile
    • Like