PlayStation Snacks Logo buttons joystick blue games playstation design graphic ux vector ui logo illustration branding art direction
"PlayStation 4mix" Logo design for fried corn snacks owned by al jawhara group based in Egypt developed with an inspiration of the PlayStation buttons and joystick
Credits:
Client: jawhara group
Location: Egypt
Art Direction: Me

