PlayStation Snacks Logo

"PlayStation 4mix" Logo design for fried corn snacks owned by al jawhara group based in Egypt developed with an inspiration of the PlayStation buttons and joystick
Credits:
Client: jawhara group
Location: Egypt
Art Direction: Me