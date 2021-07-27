Oleksandra Z

Restaurant Website Wireframe

Oleksandra Z
Oleksandra Z
  • Save
Restaurant Website Wireframe hero usability userflow ux wireframe prototype
Download color palette

Hi, everyone!
This is a website wireframe for the burger place offering jazz chamber concerts.

Users can make online orders and book tickets for the jazz concerts.

The task was to make the flow of booking tickets to the jazz jams short and easy for the users.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Oleksandra Z
Oleksandra Z

More by Oleksandra Z

View profile
    • Like