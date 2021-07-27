Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

Eagle head

Roma Korolev (kaer logo)
Roma Korolev (kaer logo)
  • Save
Eagle head vintage eagle head mark logo
Download color palette

Sometimes I like to draw mascots in a vintage style.

Follow me to keep in touch:
Instagram | Shutterstock | Creativemarket

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Roma Korolev (kaer logo)
Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

More by Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

View profile
    • Like