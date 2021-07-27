Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baum Zindech's company hightlights (icons) for Instagram

Baum Zindech's company hightlights (icons) for Instagram instagram design graphic design brand design logo illustration business design vector branding design brand branding icons hightlights instagram
The client's desire is something aesthetic and simple on a gray background.
If you are interes in the design of social networks (icons, posts, stories, covers and headers, etc.), just direct me.

