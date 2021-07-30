Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
OCD

Shiseido Employer Branding Brochure Print Design

OCD
OCD
Hire Me
  • Save
Shiseido Employer Branding Brochure Print Design creative illustration designinspiration design print
Shiseido Employer Branding Brochure Print Design creative illustration designinspiration design print
Shiseido Employer Branding Brochure Print Design creative illustration designinspiration design print
Shiseido Employer Branding Brochure Print Design creative illustration designinspiration design print
Shiseido Employer Branding Brochure Print Design creative illustration designinspiration design print
Download color palette
  1. Shiseido (PRINT).jpg
  2. Shiseido Front Page.jpg
  3. Shiseido Page 2.jpg
  4. Shiseido Page 4.jpg
  5. Shiseido Page 5.jpg

We designed a brochure for Shiseido's new technology office in Austin Texas. Celebrating the benefits of join their team and working in a dynamic city.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
OCD
OCD
Powerful yet simple branding for the next generation.
Hire Me

More by OCD

View profile
    • Like