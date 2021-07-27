Oleksandra Z

Restaurant Website Wireframe

Restaurant Website Wireframe hero wireframe ux userflow usability prototype
Hi, everyone!
This is a website wireframe for the burger place offering jazz chamber concerts.

Users can make online orders and book tickets for the jazz concerts.

The task was to show the users that the restaurant offers making online orders and book tickets for jazz jams.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
