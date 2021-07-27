Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxim Drozdovskiy

"Office plankton"

Maxim Drozdovskiy
Maxim Drozdovskiy
  • Save
"Office plankton" need relax relax time to relax illustration graphic design everyday work daily work working behind the computer job career sedentary work hard work work office man
Download color palette

At least sometimes get distracted from work, it's better to spend this time with family and friends!))

Maxim Drozdovskiy
Maxim Drozdovskiy

More by Maxim Drozdovskiy

View profile
    • Like