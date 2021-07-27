PictureThis - Online plant encyclopedia and plant identifier App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Dribbbler's,
🔥🔥 This is my exploration of the PictureThis IOS/Andriod App. Online plant encyclopedia and plant identifier best app. 🔥🔥
Picture This is my all-time favorite app. It uses image recognition and artificial intelligence to identify flowers and plants by simply taking a photo with your phone's camera.
😇😇 Another project that is most proud of Picturethis the IOS/Android App.
😎😎
10,000,000+ Installed this app over the world On the Android Platform.
8,000,000+ Installed this app over the world On the IOS Platform.
😎😎
Here Is the Link Andriod: https://lnkd.in/g5SW8Em
Here Is the Link IOS: https://lnkd.in/gw6wC4S
📧 Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - parvez7193@gmail.com