Daily UI - 005

Day 005: "App Icon. Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?"

This is an icon redesign for Crown Casino. I'll admit I was feeling extremely uncreative today and didn't have enough energy to create a whole new app icon. However, I feel the small redesigns I've implemented into Crown's app icon are impactful. Their original icon has a white background and the crown is gold. The original crown doesn't have the diamond. Instead, theirs is a circle. I decided to inverse the colors and add the diamond topper for two reasons:

1. I felt the app icon would stand out more with a colored background

2. Before the diamond topper, I had put a star instead. I quickly scrapped that idea because I did not want people to think of Crown's competitor, the Star Casino. I decided to change it to a diamond because crowns are typically ornate and their icon resembles fireworks or an upward motion. So with that in mind, I wanted people to think they're aiming higher to riches at their casino.

The biggest problem that I've noticed is the size. Would people be able to see the diamond? If not, this icon could always be enlarged into the splash screen/loading screen.