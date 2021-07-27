Philipp J. Conrad

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv is the Hebrew title of Theodor Herzl’s Altneuland (“Old New Land”). The city was founded on the outskirts of the ancient port city of Jaffa. They merged in 1950. Tel Aviv is Israel’s second-largest city, financial centre (ranked the 25th most important financial centre in the world), and technology hub.

Places We Have Been To is a collection of flat poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
