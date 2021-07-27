Oleksandra Z

Restaurant Website Wireframe

Hi, everyone!
This is a website wireframe for the burger place offering jazz chamber concerts.

Users can make online orders and book tickets for the jazz concerts.

The task was to distribute and structure the information in such a way, so the location of the restaurant and the delivery working hours are visible and the option of booking a ticket is located on the first screen.

