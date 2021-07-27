Hello, yes. - Work Experience Timeline Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I redesigned my work experience page! It used to be a timeline format but the content got lost. It wasn't scannable and many people are not interested in the details. Now details are collapsed per default. There are now also Tags, because everybody loves tags, right? ... right?
Part of this page is live now on https://helloyes.dev/work