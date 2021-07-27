Thomas Michael Semmler

Hello, yes. - Work Experience Timeline Redesign

I redesigned my work experience page! It used to be a timeline format but the content got lost. It wasn't scannable and many people are not interested in the details. Now details are collapsed per default. There are now also Tags, because everybody loves tags, right? ... right?

Part of this page is live now on https://helloyes.dev/work

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
