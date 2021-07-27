Squeeb Creative

Hand Signs and Signals Icon Logo Design Cartoons Collection

Squeeb Creative
Squeeb Creative
  • Save
Hand Signs and Signals Icon Logo Design Cartoons Collection cartoon illustration logo
Download color palette

Who you pointing at? well, all of you! Just to let you know that I have a new collection available at Design Bundles and Creative Fabrica! 16 cartoon style logo icons of hand signs pointing, waving, possibly poking... Go grab yourself some fingers for your designs and creative ventures!
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hand-signs-and-signals-icon-logo-design/
https://designbundles.net/squeebcreative/1492260-hand-signs-and-signals-icon-logo-design-cartoons-c

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Squeeb Creative
Squeeb Creative

More by Squeeb Creative

View profile
    • Like