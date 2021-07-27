Hand Signs and Signals Icon Logo Design Cartoons Collection

Who you pointing at? well, all of you! Just to let you know that I have a new collection available at Design Bundles and Creative Fabrica! 16 cartoon style logo icons of hand signs pointing, waving, possibly poking... Go grab yourself some fingers for your designs and creative ventures!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hand-signs-and-signals-icon-logo-design/

https://designbundles.net/squeebcreative/1492260-hand-signs-and-signals-icon-logo-design-cartoons-c