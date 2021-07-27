Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
prayu_azzahra

Love eagle logo design

prayu_azzahra
prayu_azzahra
  • Save
Love eagle logo design illustration creative modern typography abstract branding graphic design motion graphics 3d ui animation love eagle logo design ilustrations logo for sale vector design logo
Download color palette

Are you looking a logo design for your company?
Let's follow us on Instagram to get more awesome logos🙇
Follow @prayu_azzahra

#vector #illustration #vectorart #logomaker
#design #illustrator #graphicdesign #logo #digitalart #logomark
#adobeillustrator #branding #creative #designer #photoshop #adobe #vectorillustration #graphic
#graphicdesigner #drawing #vektor #brand #dribbble #behance #logoinspiration #digital
#vectorindonesia #logodesign #vexel #icondesign

prayu_azzahra
prayu_azzahra

More by prayu_azzahra

View profile
    • Like