Donutbank Home Page Exploration

Hi everyone 😍
Here is my first exploration of UI design, and the first shot ever I would like to share is a Banking Website concept with modern and clean style.
This shot was just a small exercise in an UI course that I've taken part in, I would like to thank my teacher Mr. Khanh Dinh for the useful advices to make this design better.
What do you think about this design? I really appreciate on any kind of feedback. Press "L" if you love it 🥰 Thank you!