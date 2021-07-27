Alexander Tek

support icon
The second work from ours set. This one is dedicaded to support section of site. As usually the icon made in collaboration with Victoria Arseni. Please share your thoughts.

The Render was made in Blender 3d and cycles render, edited in photoshop CC. The app layout was made in figma.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

3d illustration, animation, lettering
