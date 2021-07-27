Karim Medhat

Daily UI _ Travelta

Hi Everyone!👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge,
This my first task is to explore design of the sign up page for a travel app.

Thanks!🙏

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
