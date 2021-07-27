Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sujan Shrestha

Cryptocurrency Landing Page

Sujan Shrestha
Sujan Shrestha
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Landing Page design website webdesign landingpage bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto ux uiux ui graphic design
Download color palette

Hello world 🌍!

This is a landing page for a Cryptocurrency Token/Coin called Moonedas (MONDS) which is yet to be released.

I hope you like it and please feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.

Thanks!🤝

Available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at -
shresthawe78@gmail.com

Sujan Shrestha
Sujan Shrestha

More by Sujan Shrestha

View profile
    • Like