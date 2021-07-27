Plant Landing Page . Customize

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Sometimes we just need to add more green for your house or your workspace but have no idea about which plant do you want to purchase. This screen helps you to find out the best one fits your need.
Hope you guys enjoy this idea! Follow me for more works because I am going to update frequently in the future.