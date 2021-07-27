Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amol Vyavaharkar

#008 - 404 Page

#008 - 404 Page ui vector logo icon illustration designing design creative branding app
Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
