juventia alvina

Frozen Noodle Sticker Packaging

juventia alvina
juventia alvina
  • Save
Frozen Noodle Sticker Packaging design graphic design stickerpackaging packagingsticker stickerdesign sticker packaging
Download color palette

Sticker packaging design, i used Canva to make this sticker design.

juventia alvina
juventia alvina

More by juventia alvina

View profile
    • Like