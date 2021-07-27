Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
websroad

Comp | Bi-Fold Business Brochure Template By Websroad

websroad
websroad
  • Save
Comp | Bi-Fold Business Brochure Template By Websroad logo design modren illustration multipurpose creative trifold consultancy corporate business flyer modern brochure media fashion magazine template advertising cover
Download color palette

This is Comp | Bi-Fold Business Brochure Template - Get it now!, suitable for any publication project purpose like: architecture, travel, urban, art, politic, lifestyle, culture, fashion, photographer and personal needs. All elements on this template are editable from a indesign tools, no need another software, editing just on indesign, input your content, replace your image into placeholder, change the color, and , all template include an professional layouting and present your template to the world, Cheers..... :)

FEATURES:

+ 04 Total Page
+ Separated layers
+ Paragraph styles
+ Automatic page numbering
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
MAIN FILE INCLUDED:

+ Us Letter Size A4 (8.5x11in)
+ INDD & IDML (Adobe InDesign format)
+ Documentation

All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: + https://elements.envato.com/ + https://www.Istock.com/

Fonts:

+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Roboto
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lato

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

websroad
websroad

More by websroad

View profile
    • Like