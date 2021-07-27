Comp | Bi-Fold Business Brochure Template By Websroad

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is Comp | Bi-Fold Business Brochure Template - Get it now!, suitable for any publication project purpose like: architecture, travel, urban, art, politic, lifestyle, culture, fashion, photographer and personal needs. All elements on this template are editable from a indesign tools, no need another software, editing just on indesign, input your content, replace your image into placeholder, change the color, and , all template include an professional layouting and present your template to the world, Cheers..... :)
FEATURES:
+ 04 Total Page
+ Separated layers
+ Paragraph styles
+ Automatic page numbering
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
MAIN FILE INCLUDED:
+ Us Letter Size A4 (8.5x11in)
+ INDD & IDML (Adobe InDesign format)
+ Documentation
All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: + https://elements.envato.com/ + https://www.Istock.com/
Fonts:
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Roboto
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lato
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks