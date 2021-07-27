Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kailash Saravanan

Talsho Login Screens

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan
Talsho Login Screens dailyui login screen app interface interface event app colorful vibrant 2021 trend trendy modern cleanui ux research uxprocess uidesigner ui design ux uiux ui design minimal
Download color palette

Hello friends👋
Here is my exploration of login screens for an event app

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work❤️.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Instagram | Behance Portfolio | Personal website

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan

